TUF 1 Cast Member Josh Koscheck Announces His Retirement from MMA

Former “Ultimate Fighter” season one cast member Josh Koscheck is the latest fighter to announce his retirement after calling it a career on Thursday.

From the sound of things, Koscheck made his mind up a while ago regarding his retirement but only officially confirmed the news this week.

Koscheck spoke to Sirius XM’s “Luke Thomas Show” on Thursday where he confirmed that he was hanging up his gloves.

“That is true and I don’t think I’ve ever said that to anybody,” Koscheck responded when asked if he was retired. “The biggest thing about my mixed martial arts career at the ending, it just didn’t go the way I wanted. It’s almost like you kind of lose it and it pains me to say that. It really, truly pains me as a fighter because I have a big ego. Everybody that steps inside that cage has a big ego and their confidence and things of that nature but I truly didn’t have it.

“I couldn’t go out there and compete with these young guys. I felt great in the gym, I was in great shape, I don’t think I was ever in better shape than at 38, 39 and obviously 40 but I just didn’t have it.”

Koscheck’s career started impressively after appearing on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter” after he was an NCAA champion in wrestling out of Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Koscheck made a quick transition to the Octagon after just two professional fights and he went onto win seven of his first eight fights in the UFC. Koscheck eventually earned a title shot in 2010 following a string of impressive wins over Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, Frank Trigg and Paul Daley before losing a unanimous decision to Georges St-Pierre.

Koscheck never made it back to those heights again as he won his next two fights in a row and then closed out his career with six straight losses including a final bout in his only bout in Bellator MMA.

Koscheck was one of the first fighters to make waves out of American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose before splitting with the gym and opening his own facility in Fresno.

Koscheck was also viewed as one of the all time great villains in mixed martial arts history after his stint on the reality show and he played up that image throughout his career.

Now Koscheck will call it a career with a 17-11 record overall including 25 fights taking place in the UFC.