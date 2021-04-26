Triller files $100 million lawsuit against illegal streamers

Triller Fight Club filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California against 12 websites and 100 unnamed individuals alleging that they stole the signal for the April 17 Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view and sold it at a lower rate than the $49.99 price tag.

Triller alleges that the websites and streamers cost the fight promotion in excess of $100 million.

“It’s shocking to think a theft so grand can be done so blatantly and brazenly. There is zero difference between what they did and walking into a market, stealing tons of a product and selling it at a discount in the parking lot. It’s neither civilly nor criminally any different and we are prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law, including working with authorities to bring swift action,” a Triller spokesperson told Yahoo!Sports.

“There were far over 2 million illegal streams, akin to hundreds of millions of dollars. Sites … causing significant damage not just to Fight Club but content creators overall. People put a lot of hard work, time and money into creating a product for the consumer and having it stolen and resold is terribly damaging. As this is a true crime, they are not protected by VPN masking or other firewalls as their activities are criminal and grand theft so we will ultimately find them and prevail not just for us but for content creators in general.”

Triller alleges an assortment of crime including copyright infringement; violations of the Federal Communications Act; conversion; breach of contract; conspiracy; and violations of the computer fraud and abuse.

