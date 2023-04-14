Trey Waters believes he’s ‘on another level’ than LFA 156 opponent Jalin Fuller

Sometimes a perceived step back can actually be a step forward, that’s how welterweight Trey Waters looks at his 2022 and suffering the only loss of his career.

After suffering a loss to Gabriel Bonfim at Dana White’s Contender Series in September of last year, Waters made adjustments to his training and feels like he’s ready to make waves in 2023.

“I believe it was a pretty successful year,” Waters told MMAWeekly.com. “I got an opportunity to fight on the Contender Series, but it didn’t happen to go my way, but everything went perfectly in my perspective, because even though I didn’t get the win I didn’t lose any stock.

“I learned a lot and exactly what I needed to, to move forward, and I’m ready for 2023.”

Waters feels like a big adjustment he’s made since his loss it to make sure he is more imposing on his opposition and that will lead to a rebound this year.

“I believe I’m developing in all areas I need to,” said Waters. “I’m getting a lot stronger, more physical, and I think that version of me is a lot better. I plan on doing some big things this year.”

On April 14 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Waters (6-1) will look to make a big first step in 2023 when he faces Jalin Fuller (7-2) in the 170-pound championship main event of LFA 156.

“I respect Jalin and I think he’s a tough opponent,” Waters said. “I think he’s a crafty striker and some tricky Jiu-Jitsu submissions as well. He’s pretty dangerous. He’s a southpaw, which is different.

“It will be a fun challenge, but I believe I’m on another level. I believe I’ll be stronger, faster, and my experience as far as me fighting better opponents he has is what will carry me through and get me the title.”

Though an LFA title could punch Waters’ ticket to the next level, he’s not going to look past April 14 and what he’s got to take care of against Fuller.

“I’m more of a one-fight-at-a-time type of guy,” said Waters. “If you look past what’s right in front of you and things don’t go your way everything else just kind of shatters in front of you.”