Treston Vines ready to put his flare out there at LFA 101

Having fought just twice over the entire course of 2020, welterweight Treston Vines is already looking to match that number just three months into 2021.

With his second fight happening later this week; Vines looked back on his first bout of 2021 where he picked up a 78-second TKO of Sedric Johnson at SHP 58 in January.

“I was just doing my thing,” Vines told MMAWeekly.com. “I was just going out there and (not specifically) just trying either a spectacular performance or a phenomenal victory; I was just trying to do my thing.

“I was just trying to show the people who I was and how I was going to approach the fight.”

Having had a lot of space between his two fights in 2020, returning to a more active schedule harkens back to Vines’ experiences prior to turning pro, and is exactly the kind of activity level he likes to have.

“When you look back on my amateur record I’ve been going back to back non-stop,” said Vines. “I kind of like the type of consistency that I have because it keeps me growing and learning as I keep going.

“I’m constantly chasing that satisfaction I want. I want legendary glory and phenomenal fortune – that’s what I’m constantly chasing –but in order to do that I have to be unsatisfied, which I love being, but at the same time I just want more.”

This Friday in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Vines (4-0) goes for his second win of the year when he faces Jalin Fuller (4-0) in a main card 170-pound bout at LFA 101.

“If anything I’ve just got to be myself,” Vines said. “If anything I’m going to be smart, be calm, pay attention to every small and big detail.



“One thing I can’t do is something out of the ordinary. If I’m not successful I’m going to find another way. One thing about me is I visualize, adapt, and overcome, and I adjust as I keep going.”

To get to where he wants in his career, Vines believes he just has to be who he is and the results will come from the way he handles his business inside the cage.

“One thing that I’ve learned that if I stay myself I know for a fact that I will come out giving a spectacular phenomenal performance,” said Vines. “I do my best to be original as I can; with the anime and being a nerd and whatnot; I put my flair out there. I show people who I am, how I express myself.

“When it comes out of me being technical, comes out of me being gritty, comes to me putting my style to it, I’ll put it to it. The one thing I’m going to do is go out there and be myself and it will be naturally phenomenal performance.”