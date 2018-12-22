Travis Davis Believes He’ll Be Too Much for Josh Frend at Pinnacle FC 18

Through two fights in 2018, middleweight up and comer Travis Davis has picked up both a win and a loss, but feels that both fights were productive as he’s learned a lot this year.

Against Jesse Murray in March, and then versus Dominique Steele in June, both for Alliance MMA, Davis admittedly got single-minded in his approach during each fight, leading things to not going exactly how he wanted.

“The Murray fight I got in the ground-n-pound mindset and it took me out of my element a little bit,” Davis told MMAWeekly.com. “Even though I dominated him for two rounds, I’m a little upset not being able to finish it the way I wanted to finish it.

“(Versus Steele) we went in with the game plan of landing that one big shot, dropping him, and then going for the finish – and it never came. Dom is a tough fighter and a veteran, and he just knew when to pick up the pace on me and put me against the cage and grind me out.”

Davis was able to learn from his two bouts, and feels like he’s been able to pick things up a notch in his training over the second half of the year.

“For this (upcoming fight) camp I put in way more time and effort than I have in a lot of my camp as far as my conditioning and strength training,” said Davis. “I needed that humbling fight (against Steele), I guess.”

On Saturday in Pittsburg, Penn., Davis (6-2) will look to rebound when he faces Josh Frend (3-1) in a 185-pound championship bout at Pinnacle FC 18.

“Josh is 6’4”, a tall fighter with long jabs, good wrestling and good jiu-jitsu, and is comfortable on his back, but I feel my top game is going to be too much for him if we go to the ground,” Davis said. “I feel his chin might be a little suspect to punches on the feet as well.

“For me to win I have to come out and control the cage, pressure him, work inside and outside, and I’m comfortable putting him on his back and pounding him out or looking for the submission.”

Having been caught up in single-minded thought during his fights, Davis has done the same in his career, and while he still has a specific goal in mind for 2019, he’s more open to whatever opportunities might come up for him.

“I turn 32 in June, and I talked to my manager and told him that if the opportunity doesn’t happen by the middle of the year, I’ll try Bellator or the PFL,” said Davis. “There are other organizations that I can make a name for myself and make some money in and fight more often.

“The biggest thing for me is staying busy. If I’m not injured I want to fight.”