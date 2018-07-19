Travis Browne Wouldn’t Say No to Pairing with Ronda Rousey in WWE Tag Match

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though he’s not looking to horn in on his wife’s accomplishments, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne wouldn’t say know to pairing up with Ronda Rousey in the WWE.

Browne hasn’t fought in the Octagon in more than a year, and has lost his last four fights. After Browne’s UFC 213 loss to Aleksei Oleinik last year, UFC president Dana White said, “One minute you’re absolutely unbeatable and unstoppable, and the next minute you can’t win a fight. I think that Travis should retire.”

Browne hasn’t exactly said what he is doing next with his career, although he mentioned in an interview with TMZ Sports that he is still under contract with the UFC. He doesn’t want to take away from what Rousey has done in the WWE, but he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to work with her.

“This is Ronda’s time to do her thing in the WWE. She’s killing it; she’s taking over the world,” Browne told TMZSports. “She took over the UFC; she’s taking over the WWE. I’ll never say no to the possibility of going out there and wrestling. I’d love to go out there and work with my wife. That’d be so much fun. I wouldn’t say no.”