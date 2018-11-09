Tour Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s RV Ahead of UFC Denver

(Courtesy of UFC)

Like most other things, when Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone embraces the RV life, he goes all-in.

Cerrone recently broke from his longtime home at Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, N.M., so he took his training on the road — in his RV of course — to the UFC Performance Institute at the company’s headquarters in Las Vegas while he prepared for his UFC Fight Night 139 bout with Mike Perry.

Go on a personally guided tour of Cerrone’s rig and see just how humble is his abode.

“I told Dana I need a RV slip in the back there with water and sewer, got a clothesline out here so I can hang up all of my wets, and get this a little more white trash for ’em.”

TRENDING > Joseph Benavidez Quickly Rescheduled After UFC Denver Bout Canceled

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.