Tour Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s RV Ahead of UFC Denver

November 9, 2018
November 9, 2018

(Courtesy of UFC)

Like most other things, when Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone embraces the RV life, he goes all-in.

Cerrone recently broke from his longtime home at Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, N.M., so he took his training on the road — in his RV of course — to the UFC Performance Institute at the company’s headquarters in Las Vegas while he prepared for his UFC Fight Night 139 bout with Mike Perry.

Go on a personally guided tour of Cerrone’s rig and see just how humble is his abode.

“I told Dana I need a RV slip in the back there with water and sewer, got a clothesline out here so I can hang up all of my wets, and get this a little more white trash for ’em.”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

               

