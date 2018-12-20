Top Prospect Deron Winn Signs with the UFC

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 20, 2018
Top prospect and former Division II collegiate wrestling standout Deron Winn is bringing his talents to the UFC.

Winn announced the signing on Thursday via Twitter.

A three-time Division II All-American wrestler and former Olympic hopeful, Winn was a top notch wrestler his entire life before finally making the transition into mixed martial arts in 2017.

Winn is considered the protégé of current two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who has counted him among his teammates and training partners for several years.

Winn is currently 5-0 in his career with his highest profile victory coming in his most recent fight where he took out UFC veteran Tom Lawlor over three rounds at the inaugural Golden Boy MMA show in California.

Now Winn will join the UFC roster where he expects to compete as a middleweight when he debuts in 2019.

 

