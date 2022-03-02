HOT OFF THE WIRE

Top Colby Covington UFC Finishes | Video

March 2, 2022
Watch former UFC welterweight interim champion Colby Covington‘s top knockouts and submissions so far in his UFC career.

Covington faces former teammate and training partner turned bitter rival Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. “Chaos” enters the bout as the top ranked contender in the 170-pound division, but has lost twice to champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal also has two losses to Usman.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

