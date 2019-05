Top 5 UFC Events Held in Canada

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Ahead of UFC Fight Night in Ottawa, Canada on May 4, turn back the clock to look at the Top 5 UFC events held in the country over the years. Canada has hosted some of the biggest events in the fight promotion’s history.

Tune in Saturday, May 4, for full UFC on ESPN+ 9 live results from Ottawa, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with Al Iaquinta.