Top 10 Welterweight Knockouts in UFC History | Video

Take a look back at the Top 10 knockouts from the welterweight division in the history of the UFC. The highlights include spinning kicks, standing elbows, upkicks, perfectly placed hooks, and power slams.

Don’t blink!

Colby Covington predicts a ‘Guinness World Record’ submission of Dustin Poirier

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC London main card: ‘Paddy Pimblett is getting fed a bum’ | Video