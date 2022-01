Top 10 Heavyweight submissions in UFC history | Video

Heavyweights are known for their one-punch knockout power, but the heavyweight division has also seen its fair share of impressive submission finishes. Look back at the top 10 heavyweight submission wins in UFC history.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 official for UFC 272

(Video Courtesy of UFC)