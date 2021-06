Top 10 Heavyweight Knockouts – Bellator MMA Edition | Video

These 10 heavyweight knockouts demonstrate the sheer power of Bellator MMA fighters! From a quick KO to some instant karma, this heavyweight knockout compilation has you covered!

Look back at some of the best heavyweight knockouts in Bellator MMA history.

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)