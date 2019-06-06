Tony Ferguson’s Top 5 UFC finishes (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

With nearly an 80-percent finishing rate in his professional career, Tony Ferguson has amassed a collection of impressive knockouts and submissions. Count down the top 5 of his UFC career ahead of his UFC 238 matchup with Donald Cerrone on June 8.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.