Take a look back at Tony Ferguson’s record 12-fight winning streak (UFC 249 Video)

Tony Ferguson heads into UFC 249 and his matchup with Justin Gaethje on a 12-fight winning streak, the longest winning streak ever in the UFC lightweight division. Take a look back at his impressive run that includes nine bonus-winning performances.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer at UFC event on June 6 for featherweight title

(Video courtesy of UFC)