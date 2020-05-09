Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje: UFC 249 Preview

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 9, 2020
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action this week with its first live event in nearly two months. The last time the promotion held an event was UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira on March 14 in Brasilia, Brazil. Then the world came crashing down.

The coronavirus crisis put the world on lockdown, including all major sporting events. UFC President Dana White tried to forge ahead with UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y., but eventually had to nix those plans. Now, he is set to move forward with a revamped fight card on Saturday, May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 249 features Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title, Henry Cejudo putting his bantamweight belt on the line opposite former champ Dominick Cruz, heavyweights Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and a blistering rematch between Donald “Cowboy”Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, among other blockbuster bouts.

Preview the UFC 249 interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 249 Weigh-ins: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

