Tony Ferguson vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the works for UFC 238 in Chicago

May 10, 2019
A huge lightweight fight between former interim champion Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is currently in the works for UFC 238 in Chicago on June 8.

Sources close to the contest confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the highly anticipated showdown, although no contracts have been signed at this time. ESPN initially reported the news.

Currently riding an 11 fight win streak, Ferguson was already in line for a shot at the lightweight title when he suffered an unfortunate knee injury that put him out of commission for several months.

Ferguson returned last October to earn a TKO against former champion Anthony Pettis before then taking another extended sabbatical while dealing with personal issues at home. After sitting down with UFC president Dana White earlier this week, Ferguson was ready to get back to work and it appears he’s wasting no time booking his next fight.

As for Cerrone, the former lightweight title contender is just days removed from a unanimous decision victory against Al Iaquinta to move to 2-0 since returning to the 155-pound division.

Cerrone has won three fights overall and has said he’s on a mission to compete for UFC gold again.  A win over Ferguson would almost certainly earn him that opportunity.

Assuming the contracts are finalized, Ferguson vs. Cerrone joins an already solid UFC 238 fight card that also includes two title fights as a new bantamweight champion will be crowned in the main event between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes while flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt up for grabs against Jessica Eye in the co-main event.

