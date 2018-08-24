Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis Expected at UFC 229 in Las Vegas

A lightweight showdown between Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis is in the works for UFC 229 in Las Vegas on Oct. 6.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Thursday with verbal agreements in place from the fighters. The fight was first reported by MMAJunkie.

The UFC has not confirmed the matchup or made any official announcement regarding the fight.

Assuming everything is finalized, Ferguson will make his highly anticipated return to the cage after a freak knee injury knocked him out of his lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in April.

Several months of rehab later, Ferguson has anxiously been awaiting his next fight and now he’ll return after the UFC stripped him of his interim lightweight championship after he was injured.

As for Pettis, who has now confirmed the fight with Ferguson via Twitter, he will look to pick up a marquee win in the division where he once served as champion.

Pettis has gone 2-1 since returning to lightweight including a submission victory over Michael Chiesa in his most recent performance.

Ferguson vs. Pettis is expected to join the UFC 229 lineup, which will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor.