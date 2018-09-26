UFC KO of the Week: Tony Ferguson Blasts Ramsey Nijem to Become The Ultimate Fighter

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 26, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Tony Ferguson won his first official UFC bout in the Octagon when he blasted Ramsey Nijem and laid claim to being The Ultimate Fighter in 2011. That one punch started an onslaught that has seen Ferguson amass a 13-1 record under the UFC banner.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, Ferguson will look to retake his position as the top contender in the UFC lightweight division when he squares off with Anthony Pettis in the UFC 229 co-main event. The top spot on that night will be the UFC lightweight title fight between undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and returning former dual-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

