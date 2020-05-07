Tony Ferguson no longer cares about Khabib Nurmagomedov fight (UFC 249 virtual scrum)

Tony Ferguson addresses the media – if only virtually – ahead of his UFC 249 showdown with Justin Gaethje. The winner will be crowned the interim UFC lightweight champion with the promise to fight undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to unify the belts, presumably later in 2020.

Ferguson, however, is losing interest in fighting Nurmagomedov… and Conor McGregor, for that matter.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. The event marks the return of major professional sports for the first time since the world went into lockdown because of the coronavirus crisis.

TRENDING > Take a look back at Tony Ferguson’s record 12-fight winning streak (UFC 249 Video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)