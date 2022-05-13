Tony Ferguson talks about KO loss to Michael Chandler: ‘It was a scary feeling’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 13, 2022
Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was brutally knocked out by Michael Chandler on the UFC 274 main card on May 7.

‘El Cucuy’ hadn’t fought in a year when he entered the octagon against Chandler at the Footprint Center in Phoenix and had lost his three previous bouts. While the 38-year old looked impressive in the opening frame, he became a highlight reel in the opening moments of the second frame.

On Wednesday, Ferguson opened up about the KO loss in an Instagram post.

“I Took a big kick to the dome this past Saturday inside that Octagon… It put me out for a longtime. It was a scary feeling not remembering anything from beginning of second round all the way until I walked up to the ambulance. I thank God EVERYDAY I made the trip back to reality,” Ferguson wrote.

“All jokes aside, I didn’t mean to scare you all, should have done things different like keep my “Hands Up & Chin Down.” My fault I lost, props to Chandler for the highlight real finish. I have many things to work on, not just competing. One Battle At A Time. I’m not perfect by any means, but I’ll continue to strive for it in-N-out of the practice room ( Perfection: an unobtainable goal) Someone wise once told me “Perfect practice makes perfect.” There’s always more to learn & being coachable is big. I’m Beyond greatful. My movements are ok, my bones are intact & except for a slight headache in the mornings I’m glad to be back & doing what I Love ( light duty). I want to be better than yesterday for sure,.. not for anyone else but for me. Making good adjustments daily, and will continue to do so- Champ -XTA2- Hometeam. Thanks For Being Great, You’re The Best Crew A Type Of Guy Like Me Could Ask For. *respect* Gonna watch my fight now for the first time. Cleared and ready to learn again.”

