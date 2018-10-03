HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson Says He is the Alternate for Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

October 2, 2018
Should anything go sideways ahead of UFC 229 on Saturday, Tony Ferguson is ready to step in.

Conor McGregor is not known to back out of fights, but Khabib Nurmagomedov has had to on multiple occasions. McGregor is set to challenge Nurmagomedov for his lightweight title at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. The bout is expected to be the biggest pay-per-view match-up in UFC history.

But if things go awry and either man is forced out of the fight, Ferguson is ready to step in.

“I’m always ready,” Ferguson said at a UFC 229 pre-fight scrum with reporters on Tuesday when asked if he were prepared to step in if needed.

But he took it a step further, admitting that it is in his contract that he is the designated alternate for the bout.

“It’s in my contract,” said Ferguson. “No, I’m next. But I’m the first. And I’m the last too.”

The UFC has made a habit lately of having a back-up plan should its main event falter, and UFC 229 is no different. MMAWeekly.com had heard from sources that Ferguson was the likely back-up, but coming from his mouth, it appears that there will be no question that Ferguson would step in if McGregor of Nurmagomedov withdraws from the fight.

