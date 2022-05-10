HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMichael Chandler takes aim at Nate Diaz: ‘Keep your mouth shut’

featuredCharles Oliveira offers to train Tony Ferguson for his next fight, Ferguson responds

featuredDana White reacts to Anderson Silva’s recent comments: ‘What the f**k is Anderson Silva talking about’

UFC 274 highlights Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

featuredUFC 274 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira chokes out Justin Gaethje

Tony Ferguson releases statement following UFC 274 knockout loss: ‘I love this s**t’

May 10, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson suffered a brutal knockout loss at UFC 274 on Saturday against former multiple-time Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler.

It’s was Ferguson’s first fight in a year, but ‘El Cucuy’ looked to be in top form in the opening round taking the fight to Chandler. The fight came to a sudden halt early in the second frame when Chandler connected with a front kick that left Ferguson face down on the canvas.

On Monday, Ferguson released a statement via social media congratulating Chandler on the win and looked to the future.

Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are F**kin’ wild I love this sh*t! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO-,” Ferguson posted.

Israel Adesanya reacts live to UFC 274 results | Video

With the loss to Chandler, Ferguson has been defeated in his last four fights. Each of the loses have come to fighters in the top of the division, though. Even after four consecutive loses, Ferguson is still ranked in the top 10 of the 155-pound division.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 273 Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA