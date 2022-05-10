Tony Ferguson releases statement following UFC 274 knockout loss: ‘I love this s**t’

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson suffered a brutal knockout loss at UFC 274 on Saturday against former multiple-time Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler.

It’s was Ferguson’s first fight in a year, but ‘El Cucuy’ looked to be in top form in the opening round taking the fight to Chandler. The fight came to a sudden halt early in the second frame when Chandler connected with a front kick that left Ferguson face down on the canvas.

On Monday, Ferguson released a statement via social media congratulating Chandler on the win and looked to the future.

Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are F**kin’ wild I love this sh*t! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO-,” Ferguson posted.

Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC👣274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/cp6trgSPoX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

With the loss to Chandler, Ferguson has been defeated in his last four fights. Each of the loses have come to fighters in the top of the division, though. Even after four consecutive loses, Ferguson is still ranked in the top 10 of the 155-pound division.