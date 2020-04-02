Tony Ferguson reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov withdrawing from UFC 249

On Wednesday, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov released a statement on Instagram stating that he would not be fighting on April 18 against Tony Ferguson.

“Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? – I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes,” the statement read.

Wednesday evening, Furgson reacted to the fight with Nurmagomovedov not happening to ESPN.

“I’m more down to fight than anybody, any time, anywhere unless the circumstances are completely different. The fight’s against Khabib. This is the guy. Everybody just wants this fight. I got what he wanted to do. Obviously, he’s here, his family is back home in Dagestan, it is what you’ve to do but he had the opportunity and he did the exact same thing at UFC 209,” said Ferguson.

“He knew that he wasn’t cutting weight very good. He said it already that he was having a hard time cutting weight, focusing and doing everything else like that. To me right there, he’s running away. he ran away. He obviously knew what he could do to help save this card. He didn’t want to take any of those chances. Everybody’s taking risks. He bailed out. It’s pretty hard to explain but he bailed out.”

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)