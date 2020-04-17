Tony Ferguson makes weight; Conor McGregor promises to beat him down

Tony Ferguson on Friday made weight for a fight that will not happen as planned on Saturday. A short time later, Conor McGregor promised to beat him to “an absolute nucleus pulposus.”

What exactly is a Nucleus Pulposus?

I had no idea what a nucleus pulposus was, but in researching it, it’s a real thing. A nucleus pulposus, according to spine-health.com, is “the inner core of the vertebral disc. The core is composed of a jelly-like material that consists of mainly water, as well as a loose network of collagen fibers. The elastic inner structure allows the vertebral disc to withstand forces of compression and torsion.”

For what fight did Tony Ferguson make weight?

Okay, before that was a thing, Ferguson stepped on the scale to make 155 pounds for what was originally supposed to be a fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. They were set to headline the original UFC 249 fight card slated for April 18.

After the world went into lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic, UFC officials shifted to a Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje match-up for the interim lightweight title. So, evidently, that is the fight for which Ferguson made weight. Only that fight isn’t happening either, at least not on Saturday.

UFC President Dana White, at the request of ESPN and Disney executives, stood down from the April 18 date, which he was prepared to host at Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Native American tribal lands in California.

White has since rescheduled UFC 249 and the Ferguson vs. Gaethje match-up for May 9 at an as yet undisclosed location.

So Ferguson evidently made weight for the fight with Gaethje, later telling ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he had been 179 pounds at the beginning of the week. The fight won’t happen until May 9, but Ferguson is apparently ready to roll, already making weight and proving his focus as the fight draws near.

Conor McGregor trying to jump the line… again?

So what was with McGregor injecting himself into the conversation? Could it be that he is once again trying to jump the line?

White has been saying for a while that McGregor was likely to face the winner of the bout between Khabib and Ferguson, but after it was switched to Ferguson vs. Gaethje, he targeted Khabib for the winner of that fight, putting McGregor on the back burner.

But with Nurmagomedov unlikely to fight again until August or September as he observes and recovers from Ramadan, a month of fasting, reflection, and prayer, perhaps McGregor sees an opening. The UFC is sure to begin an unprecedented slate of fights once they are back in business in order to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

Whatever the reason, McGregor certainly knows how to keep himself at the fore of nearly any conversation.

TRENDING > UFC files to trademark ‘Fight Island,’ making it more real by the day

Congrats on an excellent victory @TonyFergusonXT!!

Now let’s have the other guy on the scale please ? https://t.co/eeoQqAdwU2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 17, 2020