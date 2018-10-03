Tony Ferguson Lashes Out Against the Press, UFC, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

(WARNING: Strong Langue | Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Tony Ferguson was in rare form at his pre-fight scrum with reporters at the UFC Performance Institute on Tuesday. Taking on anyone and everyone, Ferguson lashed out at reporters, the UFC, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of Saturday’s UFC 229, where he will square off with Anthony Pettis in the co-main event.

TRENDING > Anthony Pettis Not Worried About Being a Conor McGregor Alternate (UFC 229 FULL Scrum)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.