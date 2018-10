Tony Ferguson: Khabib and Conor McGregor are Knuckleheads, ‘Making This Sport Look Bad’

Following his victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 on Saturday in Las Vegas, Tony Ferguson had a few choice words to say about main eventers Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Claiming he is the rightful champ, Ferguson said, “You have these two knuckleheads over there making this spot look bad,” and indicated he’s left to clean up their mess.