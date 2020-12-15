Tony Ferguson issues upbeat message following UFC 256 loss

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson lost his second consecutive fight at UFC 256 over the weekend, but his resolve has not waned.

Charles Oliveira fought a masterful performance against Ferguson, securing a deep armbar just before the end of the first round. The submission hold looked excruciating, but somehow Ferguson’s mental toughness carried him to the horn.

Ferguson not only finished the round, but endured to go the distance. Oliveira was spot-on the entire fight, but Ferguson would not quit.

UFC president Dana White said, “10 out of 10 people tap to that armbar. The fact that he even made it out of that armbar is unbelievable and just a testament to how tough and durable and crazy Tony Ferguson is.”

What’s more, in his first statement since the fight, Ferguson says he is nowhere near retirement; not that anyone is calling for him to retire. He plans to learn from his mistakes. In fact, immediately after the fight, he and his team were already breaking down what went wrong against Oliveira.

Ferguson offers no excuses, just reassurance that he is far from done with his fighting career.

No Excuses, I Felt Flat. I Went Out & Welcomed The Attack Instead Of Defend. The Warm Up Time In The Back for UFC Hasn’t Been The Same Since Pre-COVID. Still No Excuses, Times Change & So Do People 🍃🌱🍃 The Time From Hotel To UFC Apex Is Much More Condensed & The Aggressive Level We Needed Was Not Reached. My Fault. 💯

I’m Beyond Grateful & Thankful For My Talents 🌱 I Have Learned So Much About Myself This Year & What My Purpose In Life Is. My Search For That Epic Word Called “greatness” Isn’t Over. Understand Crew 🍃 We Are Far From Being Retired, So Message To My Haters🖕🤓 👍 *ShaBam*

