HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 223 faceoff

featuredTony Ferguson inks deal to make Khabib Nurmagomedov bout official for April UFC pay-per-view

Conor McGregor and Donald Cowboy Cerrone

featuredConor McGregor set to fight Cowboy Cerrone in January UFC return

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson UFC 209 faceoff

featuredReport: Dana White targeting Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for UFC event in April

Dana White and Jeff Novitzky - Jon Jones scrum

featuredUFC and USADA significantly revamp anti-doping policy to better address contaminated supplements

Tony Ferguson inks deal to make Khabib Nurmagomedov bout official for April UFC pay-per-view

November 30, 2019
NoNo Comments

Fifth time is a charm, right?

That’s what everyone is hoping now that Tony Ferguson has inked his side of the contract to fight lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at an as yet unnumbered UFC pay-per-view event in April.

Nurmagomedov had signed his side of the deal earlier in the week, but sources confirmed a report from ESPN on Friday that Ferguson has finally added his signature to the bout. Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is expected to headline an April 18 pay-per-view in Brooklyn, NY, though the numbering of the event has yet to be determined.

This marks the fifth time that the UFC has tried to put together a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson. Each of the previous occasions has been derailed; twice because of Ferguson injuries, once because of a Nurmagomedov injury, and once because Nurmagomedov had trouble with his weight cut.

So you might forgive anyone for not holding his or her breath this time, though it is one of the most anticipated fights in lightweight championship history.

Khabib vs. Ferguson could be a UFC fight for the ages

Nurmagomedov has built an incredible resume leading up to the fight. He has won all 12 of his UFC bouts en route to a spotless 28-0 overall record. 

Though he’s only held the championship belt for two defenses, Nurmagomedov’s list of victories is a who’s who of the UFC lightweight division. He has defeated Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Al Iaquinta, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza, amongst numerous others. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor set to fight Cowboy Cerrone in January UFC return

Ferguson’s resume has nearly as much shine on it. He holds a 25-3 overall record, but is currently on a 12-fight winning streak with victories over the division’s top talent, minus Nurmagomedov and McGregor. Ferguson has defeated the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, dos Anjos, Barboza, former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson, and Gleison Tibau.

If this bout holds together, it could be one for the ages.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA