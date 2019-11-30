Tony Ferguson inks deal to make Khabib Nurmagomedov bout official for April UFC pay-per-view

Fifth time is a charm, right?

That’s what everyone is hoping now that Tony Ferguson has inked his side of the contract to fight lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at an as yet unnumbered UFC pay-per-view event in April.

Nurmagomedov had signed his side of the deal earlier in the week, but sources confirmed a report from ESPN on Friday that Ferguson has finally added his signature to the bout. Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is expected to headline an April 18 pay-per-view in Brooklyn, NY, though the numbering of the event has yet to be determined.

This marks the fifth time that the UFC has tried to put together a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson. Each of the previous occasions has been derailed; twice because of Ferguson injuries, once because of a Nurmagomedov injury, and once because Nurmagomedov had trouble with his weight cut.

So you might forgive anyone for not holding his or her breath this time, though it is one of the most anticipated fights in lightweight championship history.

Khabib vs. Ferguson could be a UFC fight for the ages

Nurmagomedov has built an incredible resume leading up to the fight. He has won all 12 of his UFC bouts en route to a spotless 28-0 overall record.

Though he’s only held the championship belt for two defenses, Nurmagomedov’s list of victories is a who’s who of the UFC lightweight division. He has defeated Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Al Iaquinta, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza, amongst numerous others.

Ferguson’s resume has nearly as much shine on it. He holds a 25-3 overall record, but is currently on a 12-fight winning streak with victories over the division’s top talent, minus Nurmagomedov and McGregor. Ferguson has defeated the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, dos Anjos, Barboza, former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson, and Gleison Tibau.

If this bout holds together, it could be one for the ages.