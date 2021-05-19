Tony Ferguson indicates he will continue fighting in Instagram post

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 19, 2021
By the looks of it, Tony Ferguson is not going anywhere.

The no. 6 ranked lightweight contender is now on a three-fight losing streak after he was most recently defeated by Beneil Dariush by way of unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262.

At the UFC 262 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was not sure what the promotion will do with Ferguson after consecutive losses to no. 2 ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and now no. 3 ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush.

However on Instagram, Ferguson posted a video with a lengthy caption indicating he is not retiring, taking a quote from “Happy Gilmore” in the process.

“‘It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’ … The Way I See It … We’ve Only Just Begun.’ -Happy🏌️‍♂️Gilmore ⛳️

Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, I Don’t Think So. Not On My Watch… Now I’m Pissed.

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Thank you Hardcore For Picking Me Up When I Was Down Crew🍃 -Champ 🥋 #GrandmaWantsMeToBeHappy #FindingMyHappyPlace #Gold🥇Jacket ⛳️”

Ferguson made several adjustments to his training camp for his fight with Dariush, most notably adding legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach to his corner.

While his last three fights have not gone his way, it would be negligent not to mention that his last three opponents have all been top contenders in arguably the most stacked division in the UFC.

