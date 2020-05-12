Tony Ferguson, despite loss, tops UFC 249 fighter salaries

Justin Gaethje may not have topped the UFC 249 fighter salaries, but his stock certainly shot through the roof with his masterful performance in defeating Tony Ferguson in the May 9 main event in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ferguson topped the UFC 249 payroll with a half-million-dollar salary, but Gaethje methodically chopped him down over the course of five brutal rounds, eventually forcing the fight to be stopped late in the final frame. Gaethje was paid $350,000 for his efforts.

Gaethje earned an additional $100,000 in bonus money for his Performance of the Night effort combined with he and Ferguson earning Fight of the Night honors as well. Ferguson was awarded an additional $50,000 for his efforts in the bout. The UFC 249 fighter salaries below do not include the UFC 249 bonus payouts.

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo equaled Gaethje with a $350,000 disclosed paycheck. His opponent, Dominick Cruz, wasn’t far behind with earnings of $300,000 in a losing effort. Cejudo declared his retirement following the bout.

The figures in the reported UFC 249 fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Florida State Boxing Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship took its first steps back toward normalcy with UFC 249, which took place on Saturday, May 9, in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the first major sporting event since governments around the world instituted numerous restrictions because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje Fighter Salaries

Justin Gaethje: $350,000 def. Tony Ferguson: $500,000

Henry Cejudo: $350,000 def. Dominick Cruz: $300,000

Francis Ngannou: $260,000 def. Jairzinho Rozenstruick: $80,000

Calvin Kattar: $116,100 def. Jeremy Stephens: $46,900*

Greg Hardy: $180,000 def. Yorgan De Castro: $12,000

Anthony Pettis: $310,000 def. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone: $200,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $160,000 def. Fabricio Werdum: $100,000

Carla Esparza: $102,000 def. Michelle Waterson: $60,000

Vicente Luque: $180,000 def. Niko Price: $57,000

Bryce Mitchell: $54,000 def. Charles Rosa: $24,000

Ryan Spann: $50,000 def. Sam Alvey: $65,000

*Stephens failed to make weight and forfeited a portion of his salary to Kattar

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje Fight Recap Video

UFC 249: Cejudo vs. Cruz Fight Recap Video

