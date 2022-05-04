Tony Ferguson compares Dana White to a drug dealer during UFC 274 Media Day | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Tony Ferguson compares Dana White to a drug dealer during UFC 274 Media Day

May 4, 2022
Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson takes on Michael Chandler on the UFC 274 main card on Saturday in a must-win fight for both men.

Ferguson participated in the UFC 274 Media Day on Wednesday and discussed his time away from the sport, his preparation for the fight, and his grievances with the fight promotion.

“I think we’re underpaid, personally,” Ferguson said. “I asked Dana to box. He said, ‘f**k no.’ I’m like, why? I wanted to go play baseball. I want to go do other pro sports. I’m an athlete. I grew up playing different sports at a very high level.”

“I want to go do all these things, but then I have this guy right here acting like a f**king drug dealer telling me that I can’t go do this sh*t. I want to go make more money for my family.”

