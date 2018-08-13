HOT OFF THE WIRE
Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Mike Swick TUF 1 Reunion Exclusive

featuredMike Swick Recounts TUF Season 1: ‘No One Thought It Was Gonna Work’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down GSP Fighting Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Lost His Belt, but Tops UFC 227 Fighter Salaries

Tony Ferguson Says He’s Been Cleared for Some Chaos

August 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson on Sunday declared that he has been cleared for a return to competition.

Sitting below a his belt in a picture on Instagram, Ferguson said he has been cleared to return to the cage.

“‘Cleared.’ Made that recovery my b–ch. Four months and a day,” he stated. “Time for some chaos and reclaim what’s mine – Champ.”

Ferguson (23-3) hasn’t fought since he won the interim title by defeating Kevin Lee at UFC 216 in October of 2017. He was later scheduled for the fourth time to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title at UFC 223, but tore his fibular collateral ligament while at a media appearance in the days before the bout and was forced out of the fight.

Tony Ferguson UFC 216Nurmagomedov went on to face late replacement Al Iaquinta to lay claim to the belt that was stripped from Conor McGregor.

McGregor is now scheduled to return from a near-two-year absence to challenge Nurmagomedov for the belt in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

Despite the numerous attempts to schedule their bout, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have yet to share the Octagon.

The UFC recently inked a deal with Kamaru Usman to serve as a back-up to the UFC 228 main event between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till, so perhaps Ferguson could serve in a similar capacity at UFC 229. Ferguson, however, gave no indication of when or against whom he might fight in his return to the Octagon.

TRENDING > UFC 229 Khabib vs. McGregor: Who Would Georges St-Pierre Bet His House On?

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA