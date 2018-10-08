Tony Ferguson: ‘I’m the Champ,’ Wants UFC Title Fight Next

After defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Tony Ferguson declared that he is the champ, and wants a UFC lightweight title fight for his next bout.

He makes a solid claim for a shot at the title, although a dark cloud currently hangs over the head of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following his post-fight antics after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229. His post-fight brawl could lead to sanctions that could potentially delay a title defense or even mean him getting stripped of the belt. Regardless, it is going to take time to figure it all out.

That could leave Ferguson in a sort of purgatory pending Nurmagomedov’s situation, but being the former interim lightweight titleholder and having sat at the top of the queue for quite some time, Ferguson should be a key factor whether there be a title defense coming down the pike or should a battle for a vacated belt become necessary.