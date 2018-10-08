HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson: ‘I’m the Champ,’ Wants UFC Title Fight Next

October 8, 2018
After defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Tony Ferguson declared that he is the champ, and wants a UFC lightweight title fight for his next bout.

He makes a solid claim for a shot at the title, although a dark cloud currently hangs over the head of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following his post-fight antics after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229. His post-fight brawl could lead to sanctions that could potentially delay a title defense or even mean him getting stripped of the belt. Regardless, it is going to take time to figure it all out.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Insists He’s Not Done Fighting After Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

That could leave Ferguson in a sort of purgatory pending Nurmagomedov’s situation, but being the former interim lightweight titleholder and having sat at the top of the queue for quite some time, Ferguson should be a key factor whether there be a title defense coming down the pike or should a battle for a vacated belt become necessary.

               

