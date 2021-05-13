Tony Ferguson attacks Michael Chandler for dodging him | UFC 262 press conference

During Thursday’s UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler pre-fight press conference in Houston, Texas, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson went after Michael Chandler. “El Cucuy” accused Chandler of dodging him.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15 in front of a capacity crowd. Lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in the fight card’s main event for the vacant 155-pound title. In the co-main event former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Beneil Dariush.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Press Conference Face-Offs