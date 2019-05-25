HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson and Khabib’s manager go to war on Twitter

May 25, 2019
NoNo Comments

Tony Ferguson doesn’t hold anything back in the Octagon, but neither does he do so on social media. Just check out the Twitter war between Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fiery manager Ali Abdelaziz.

It’s nothing new for Ferguson and Abdelaziz to trade barbs on social media, but the latest round started innocently enough with an initial post by ESPN. The worldwide leader in sports tweeted an infographic, apparently trying to amp up the likelihood of a fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje, the only uppercrust fighters in the UFC lightweight division currently without a bout scheduled.

Abdelaziz seized the moment to take shots at McGregor and Ferguson. He retweeted ESPN’s infographic, but superimposed a chicken head in place of McGregor’s face and a clown head in place of Ferguson.

Ferguson, of course, fired back, directly threatening Abdelaziz. 

Their beef didn’t end there, as you can see in the stream of Tweets below…

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

