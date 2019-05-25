Tony Ferguson and Khabib’s manager go to war on Twitter

Tony Ferguson doesn’t hold anything back in the Octagon, but neither does he do so on social media. Just check out the Twitter war between Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fiery manager Ali Abdelaziz.

It’s nothing new for Ferguson and Abdelaziz to trade barbs on social media, but the latest round started innocently enough with an initial post by ESPN. The worldwide leader in sports tweeted an infographic, apparently trying to amp up the likelihood of a fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje, the only uppercrust fighters in the UFC lightweight division currently without a bout scheduled.

Abdelaziz seized the moment to take shots at McGregor and Ferguson. He retweeted ESPN’s infographic, but superimposed a chicken head in place of McGregor’s face and a clown head in place of Ferguson.

Ferguson, of course, fired back, directly threatening Abdelaziz.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

Their beef didn’t end there, as you can see in the stream of Tweets below…

The real champion fighting the number one contender & a clown fighting a cowboy & a quitter fighting someone who will take his soul away @Justin_Gaethje @TonyFergusonXT @DustinPoirier @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/bwFwkM9nnR — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 22, 2019

Ain’t No Clowning Around You Fake Fuck. @AliAbdelaziz00 You Better Leave My Name Out Of Your Mouth Before I Mop The Mat With Your Sorry Ass. You Ain’t Shit W/ Out Your Homeboys Ya Snitch. No Pride, No Guts, Just Like Your Paper Chump @TeamKhabib See You In Person Soon. pic.twitter.com/LzWGpO3tm0 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 25, 2019

You fighting on the under card June 8 Focus on that and shut your mouth Talk is Cheap next time you see me do Something about it punk boy ??? https://t.co/7rxOyl38x3 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 25, 2019

I Can’t Stoop To Your Level Anymore. You’re An Embarrassment To This Sport & To All MMA Fans. I’m Too Focused For You & Anyone Else. Yeah I’m Fighting On The Undercard For #UFC238 But I Don’t Mind. It’s Champ Shit Only Ali, Something You’ll Never Know About. Praying For You pic.twitter.com/doE3UtxJVq — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 25, 2019