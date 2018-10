Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis at the UFC 229 Official Weigh-in

Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis’ UFC 229 co-main event bout got the green light on Friday as both men made weight.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.