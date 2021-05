Tony Ferguson admits to breaking a student’s rib while training for UFC 262

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson prepared hard for his UFC 262 co-main event match against Beneil Dariush even breaking a student’s ribs in training.

During the UFC 262 Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday, “El Cucuy” told his opponent, “I’m going to slam you, just like I did my student. I broke is f—king rib.”

Watch the verbal exchange between to UFC 262 co-headliners.

