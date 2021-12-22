Tommy Fury says watching ‘upsetting’ Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight was a ‘bitter pill’

We almost had Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury but after Fury pulled out due to a rib injury and a chest infection, we got the Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch no one but Woodley asked for.

And we all see how well that went for Woodley.

Now, Fury is speaking out about how felt the fight was going before Woodley got flattened like roadkill.

“I think it’s a pretty bad place you’re in when the commentator’s whose commentating your fight says, ‘It’s getting pretty hard to watch now,’” Fury said in an interview shared by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. (h/t MMA Fighting) “And they’re joking between the commentators, ‘Who won that round? Well, nobody.’ That went on for well more than half the fight. I was just watching it and it was very upsetting for me to sit there and watch it. I’m not gonna beat around the bush because I know if I’d have been there it wouldn’t have gone six, seven rounds or whatever it was. It wouldn’t go there because for the first four or five rounds, the guy didn’t throw a punch. He didn’t throw anything. They were just wrestling each other.”

Fury says it was a difficult fight to watch for more reasons than one.

“So for me to sit there and watch that and it was meant to be my night and that was meant to be my time, you get everybody talking sh*t back and forth, ‘he’s done this and done that,’ the people that know me know how much of a bitter pill that was,” he said. “They know what I’ve been going through and that’s it. It was hard to watch because that should have been me in Tampa Bay, Florida. Thousands of people packed that arena, live all across the world, that should have been me and it will be me.”

Fans are hoping we’ll actually get the see Paul vs. Fury and Fury seems hopeful as well but the timetable for the rebooking is unclear at press time.

“I don’t need Jake Paul,” Fury said. “I said the first time, ‘Let’s get in the ring. Let’s do it. Let’s have it for real.’ That’s still this here. I want Jake Paul in the ring because I want to stop all this and that’s the reason he keeps making it, ‘I’m gonna fight, I’m not gonna fight.’ When I pulled out of this fight, Jake Paul couldn’t believe his luck. I bet he had his little celebration party and I’m being deadly serious because when I pulled out of this fight that was Christmas come early for him. … It’s just upsetting because this all could have been over and done with now. Jake Paul could have been over and done with because believe you me, if that was me in there on Saturday it would have been.”