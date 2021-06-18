Tom Lawlor wins at PFL 5 and retires | Video

Tom Lawlor was victorious on Thursday in his PFL 5 lightweight match against Jordan Young winning by unanimous decision. Following the fight, the 38-year old retired from fighting.

An emotional Lawlor removed his gloves and placed them in the center of the cage signaling his retirement.

Lawlor’s professional mixed martial arts career began in 2007. He appeared The Ultimate Fighter season 8 and fought his way into the father house, but current Bellator champion Ryan Bader during the elimination round . He won his first two fights inside the octagon but struggled to put together a win streak after 2009.

In November 2016, Lawlor was flagged by USADA after testing positive to the banned substance ostarine and was given a two-year suspension. The suspension ended in October 2018, but he was released by the UFC in August of that year. Lawlor’s overall record in the UFC was 6-5, and before Thursday the last time he experienced victory was in July 2015.

“Filthy” ends his fighting career on a win and his professional record stands at 11-8, 1 NC.

Tom Lawlor Leaves His Gloves Inside the PFL Cage

(Courtesy of PFL)