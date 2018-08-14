Tom Lawlor Says He’s Been Released from the UFC Just 2 Months Shy from USADA Suspension Ending

Veteran fighter Tom Lawlor has been released from the UFC following nearly a decade spent with the mixed martial arts promotion.

Lawlor revealed the news on Monday in a statement to the Wrestling Observer.

“All things come to an end and it was inevitable that so would my time in UFC,” Lawlor said. “Today I was informed that I will be released by the UFC despite my USADA suspension being nearly over and my previous requests for a release being denied. While the timing is unexpected, hopefully this opens the doors for me to continue with my mixed martial arts career as well as in the squared circle. Combat sports is one of my life’s great loves and I look forward to showing and sharing that with the fans as soon as possible.”

Lawlor faced a two-year suspension dating back to October 2016 when he failed an out-of-competition drug test administered by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency). The test showed Lawlor had Ostarine — a banned substance listed as an anabolic agent — in his system, although the veteran competitor had no idea how the drug got into his body.

Lawlor accepted the two year suspension but then asked the UFC for his release.

Obviously Lawlor didn’t receive his pink slip until now just two months shy from his USADA suspension coming to an end on Oct. 10. Lawlor remained in the drug testing pool while on suspension and had been tested once in 2018 while he was still part of the UFC roster.

While Lawlor has been unable to fight, he has started to pursue a career in professional wrestling where he’s made waves on the independent circuit.

It appears Lawlor will continue to chase his professional wrestling dreams while also looking to get back into the cage as well now that he’s a free agent in mixed martial arts.

Lawlor amassed a 6-5 record during his time with the UFC including wins over fighters such as Gian Villante, Patrick Cote and C.B. Dolloway.

Now the former “Ultimate Fighter” contender will look for a new home to fight after his exit from the UFC.