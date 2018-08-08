Tom Hardy Based Part of His Performance in ‘Venom’ on Conor McGregor

British actor Tom Hardy is most certainly a fight fan.

Several years go, Hardy immersed himself into the world of mixed martial arts to prepare for a role in ‘Warrior’ where he portrayed a fighter trained by his father played by Nick Nolte.

Hardy has also shown support on social media for fighters like Cody Garbrandt as well as filming a video for British prospect Jack McGann ahead of one of his bouts in BAMMA.

Not only is Hardy a big fan of the fight game but it appears he even takes inspiration from some of the athletes when preparing for his own roles.

Take for instance Hardy’s latest movie ‘Venom’ — which takes place in the Spider-Man universe — where he plays news reporter Eddie Brock, who is later merged with a symbiote that transforms him into a monstrous creature known as Venom.

The character was best known as a villain who went against Spider-Man but now Venom is getting a new origin story with Hardy playing him as more of an anti-hero in the upcoming movie due out in October.

According to Hardy, he spent the better part of a year preparing for the role of Eddie Brock/Venom and part of his inspiration came from former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor as well as two other very unique personalities.

“Woody Allen’s tortured neurosis and all the humor that can come from that. Conor McGregor—the überviolence but not all the talking. And Redman —the rapper— out of control, living rent-free in his head,” Hardy told Esquire when talking about the inspiration for his take on Venom.

Of course, Hardy didn’t tell any of this information to Sony when he was preparing for the role as this was more of an internal process to get him ready for the part.

“You don’t say s–t like that to the studio,” Hardy said.

Hardy isn’t the first actor to gain inspiration from McGregor in a major motion picture or even one from the superhero genre.

A few years ago, Ben Affleck said he looked at McGregor when trying to put together a fighting style that would make sense for him as he portrayed Batman in the movie ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

If this keeps going, McGregor is going to serve as the basis for a whole lot of characters, especially considering he’s already played a minor part in helping Batman and Venom come to life on the big screen.