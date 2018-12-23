Toby Misech Was Finally Able to Show What He’s Really Got at Bellator 212

Following several years fighting locally in Hawaii on regional events and an unsuccessful fight against Ricky Palacios at Dana White’s Contender Series in July, featherweight Toby Misech finally got to showcase what he could do on the national stage with his third-round TKO victory over Edward Thomas at Bellator 212 on December 14.

“I felt good that fight,” Misech told MMAWeekly.com. “I feel like I performed to my best. That fight I was myself. I left it all out on the line. I felt great going into that fight. I really needed that performance and that win.

“It played out exactly how I thought, how my team thought. I knew (Thomas) was going to try to take me down. We worked every part of the game and it worked perfectly.”

Following the disappointment of his loss to Palacios in July, Misech was looking to make a statement against Thomas, and felt like he was able to deliver.

“Honestly I had a lot to prove after that (Palacios) fight,” said Misech. “Taking nothing away from Ricky, but I feel like Ricky shouldn’t have even punched that fight, and I just wasn’t myself. I really had to show everybody what I’ve really got.”

While he might be new to the national scene, Misech has been fighting for quite some time and feels like now things are coming together to finally help him make the push to the next level he has wanted to for the last few years.

“I’ve been in the game for like 12 years, and 30-something-plus fights, and only now do I feel like I’m about to take off,” Misech said. “Everything – my skills, my knowledge, my mind – everything is coming together and I can’t wait to put it all out there.”

Now that he’s found some success at the next level, Misech is looking to keep things heading in this direction in 2019.

“I want to keep fighting on big stages, knocking down big names and getting myself out there,” said Misech. “If not, I’m happy fighting anywhere. Fighting is my passion. Whether it’s the UFC, Bellator, or any regional promotion, I’m happy.

“I bring the fight. I’m exciting. Fans like to watch the way I fight. I go out to finish fights.”