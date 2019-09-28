TJ Laramie believes Paris Stanford will fold in PFC 11 main event

Following a nearly year-long layoff, featherweight prospect TJ Laramie returned to fighting this past June with a first round TKO of James Dunn at PFC 10.

Though he didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for the fight, Laramie was able to pick up his eighth finish in nine wins with his performance against Dunn.

“It was a really short notice fight,” Laramie told MMAWeekly.com. “I just went out there and executed what I do best and the fight didn’t last very long. I got the finish in the first round.”

Laramie was able to use his time away to work on the non-physical side of his game, and feels like the time off will prove ultimately beneficial to his career.

“For me a lot of that time off was for myself,” said Laramie. “There was the one fight that fell through, but at the end of the day it worked out how it should have. I got the win I wanted, I started off on the right track, and things just worked out.

“I feel the biggest improvement I’ve made in the last year or so has been more my mental game and how I look at things. There’s a lot of things I work on as far as mental (game). I just got in the right place, started the year off right, and hope to continue that streak.”

On Saturday in London, Ontario, Canada, Laramie (9-3) will look to pick up his second win in a row when he faces Paris Stanford (5-1) in the 145-pound main event of PFC 11.

“Paris is a black belt, and a lot of his wins are by submission as well, so I feel like his strength is obviously on the ground, but that’s also a strength of mine too,” Laramie said. “It’s not really a place you want to be against me is on your back because I feel like my ground and pound and top game is some of the best out there.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to keep the same pace I keep. I’m a fighter that definitely has better cardio than most. You’ve never really seen me slow down in a fight. I definitely think the second or third round, if it gets that far, will definitely be in my favor. I feel like he’ll eventually just fold.”

Having missed out on the majority of the year, Laramie is open to the prospect of getting in one more bout before the end of 2019.

“We’ll see how I’m feeling and what happens, but a fight in December I would definitely not be opposed to that,” said Laramie. “I would like to get in one more fight this year.”