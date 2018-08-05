TJ Dillishaw Does it Again, Knocks Out Cody Garbrandt (UFC 227 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Nope.#UFC227 pic.twitter.com/S0tI78SS6r
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
OHHHH! Dillashaw drops Garbrandt again! #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/2uP1qCTNVz
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
The bantamweight champ ladies and gentlemen ..#UFC227 @TJDillashaw pic.twitter.com/oiXJfZxLEX
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
2-Nil #AndStill!!!!@TJDillashaw finishes Garbrandt in the FIRST ROUND!!! #UFC227
| B2YB @ToyoTires | pic.twitter.com/o0iTnqWa4s
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
Check out highlights from TJ Dillashaw’s second consecutive knockout of Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Following an incredible pace of shows over the summer, the UFC slows it down in August with the next two weeks on the sidelines. The fight promotion next lands in Lincoln, Neb., for UFC Fight Night 135 on Aug. 25, when Justin Gaethje and James Vick take the headlining roll in a lightweight battle that promises fireworks.
RELATED: