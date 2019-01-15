TJ Dillashaw Willing to Defend Both Belts if He Wins UFC Flyweight Title

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is chasing history when he steps into the Octagon opposite flyweight titleholder Henry Cejudo on Saturday in Brooklyn. With a victory, he would become only the fourth fighter in history to hold UFC belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.

He had been hoping to do so in a bout opposite Demetrious “Might Mouse” Johnson, who had long held the 125-pound belt and is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, but Cejudo upset Johnson.

So Dillashaw has shifted his focus from one champion to another – not to mention that Cejudo is also an Olympic Gold Medalist – but his goals have not changed.

Ultimately, he wants to be considered the greatest fighter in the world, perhaps even moving up in weight class to challenge Max Holloway at 145 pounds and win a third UFC title.

But first, Dillashaw must get past Cejudo, who is riding his own wave of confidence.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw finishing out the night.