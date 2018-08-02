TJ Dillashaw Wants to Fight Demetrious Johnson at Flyweight: ‘No Excuses’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt UFC 227 Media Day Faceoff

August 2, 2018
UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has been trying for a long time to get a superfight with flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson. He’s even willing to go down to 125 pounds to do it, so that Johnson has “no excuses.”

Dillashaw spoke with MMAWeekly.com and other members of the media at the UFC 227 Media Day in Los Angeles, where he discussed the potential superfight, his rematch with Cody Garbrandt, and what fighters can do to prepare for their futures.

