TJ Dillashaw Wants to Fight Demetrious Johnson at Flyweight: ‘No Excuses’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has been trying for a long time to get a superfight with flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson. He’s even willing to go down to 125 pounds to do it, so that Johnson has “no excuses.”

Dillashaw spoke with MMAWeekly.com and other members of the media at the UFC 227 Media Day in Los Angeles, where he discussed the potential superfight, his rematch with Cody Garbrandt, and what fighters can do to prepare for their futures.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Meets with President Donald Trump to Present UFC Title to Him

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.