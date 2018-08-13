TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo Face Off Ahead of Potential UFC Super Fight

As soon as Henry Cejudo’s fight with longtime UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson was over, and he laid claimed to the belt via a narrow split-decision victory, he looked to take advantage of the situation by targeting a “super fight” with UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw later defeated Cody Garbrandt in an immediate rematch on the same UFC 227 card, setting up the possibility of a fight between the two titleholders.

Though Dillashaw has said that he doesn’t think Cejudo is yet deserving of such a bout, considering that he had tried for the past couple of years to line up such a fight with Johnson, he might be willing to make a bout with Cejudo happen.

Dillashaw and Cejudo were both recently on Extra with Mario Lopez, and even squared off for the camera, giving a huge hype push for the potential bout. Where the UFC goes with this is anyone’s best guess right now, but if Dillashaw and Cejudo force it to grow legs, who knows?

Do you want to see Dillashaw vs. Cejudo? And, if so, at what weight?