TJ Dillashaw Soaks Up Every Moment on Fight Night

TJ Dillashaw spent just over four minutes in the Octagon to defend his UFC bantamweight belt against Cody Garbrandt in the UFC 227 main event recently in Los Angeles, but he spends a lot more time than that taking everything in on fight night.

As he admitted in an interview with Mario Lopez on Extra, Dillashaw used to get tunnel vision when he made his way to the cage on fight night earlier in his career. Now, he’s learned to embrace the bright lights and all the celebrities that come to watch him fight. Lopez noted that Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, and Elon Musk were among those in attendance when Dillashaw scored his first-round knockout of Garbrandt.

“I walk out, when I first get there, I try to pay attention to who is there. I see my family sitting out front row. I see where everyone (is at) because I like to be in the moment,” said Dillashaw.

“When I first started, I was so nervous that I had tunnel vision; I woudn’t realize what was going on. Now, I like to have fun with it. I like to enjoy the walkout, have a smile on my face, get in the Octagon, get there to kind of show off. It’s my time, all the lights are on me. I put in three, four months of hard work for four minutes, so I might as well enjoy as much as I can possibly get.”