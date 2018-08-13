HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Post-Fight

featuredDana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Mike Swick TUF 1 Reunion Exclusive

featuredMike Swick Recounts TUF Season 1: ‘No One Thought It Was Gonna Work’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down GSP Fighting Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

TJ Dillashaw Soaks Up Every Moment on Fight Night

August 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

TJ Dillashaw spent just over four minutes in the Octagon to defend his UFC bantamweight belt against Cody Garbrandt in the UFC 227 main event recently in Los Angeles, but he spends a lot more time than that taking everything in on fight night.

As he admitted in an interview with Mario Lopez on Extra, Dillashaw used to get tunnel vision when he made his way to the cage on fight night earlier in his career. Now, he’s learned to embrace the bright lights and all the celebrities that come to watch him fight. Lopez noted that Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, and Elon Musk were among those in attendance when Dillashaw scored his first-round knockout of Garbrandt.

“I walk out, when I first get there, I try to pay attention to who is there. I see my family sitting out front row. I see where everyone (is at) because I like to be in the moment,” said Dillashaw.

TRENDING > Dana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

“When I first started, I was so nervous that I had tunnel vision; I woudn’t realize what was going on. Now, I like to have fun with it. I like to enjoy the walkout, have a smile on my face, get in the Octagon, get there to kind of show off. It’s my time, all the lights are on me. I put in three, four months of hard work for four minutes, so I might as well enjoy as much as I can possibly get.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA