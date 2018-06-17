TJ Dillashaw Talks Cody Garbrandt Rematch and Weigh-in Times (Video)

MMA H.E.A.T. was at Hinoki and The Bird in Los Angeles for a media lunch with UFC Bantamweight Champ TJ Dillashaw, where the champ discussed his upcoming UFC 227 rematch with former teammate and former titleholder Cody Garbrandt. Dillasha talked about their first fight, what might be different in the rematch and how he’s customized his training camp with top-level coaches in Southern California and Colorado. In addition, the Champ shared his thoughts on early and later weigh-ins and the upcoming UFC 226 super fight between Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic and Light Heavyweight Champ Daniel Cormier.

TRENDING > Relive Ronda Rousey’s Last UFC Win: UFC KO of the Week